SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an exclusive interview with Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) (OTC PINK: SPLIF) President and CEO Mr. Jim Frazier. Nutritional High is targeting the burgeoning cannabis oils and edibles market through its existing production and extraction facilities in Colorado, as well as planned facilities in Oregon.

The U.S. cannabis industry reached $2.7 billion in size last year and is estimated to triple to $10.8 billion by 2019, according to ArcView Market Research. The same report found about 150,000 pounds of marijuana flower sold last year along with nearly five million units of medical and recreational edible products. Many experts believe that edibles will continue to be the fastest growing industry subset given the general public's aversion to smoking cannabis flower.

Focus on Cost & Quality

Nutritional High CEO Jim Frazier has a deep background in the food industry where he previously built two successful companies. With experience in formulation, ingredients, equipment, and manufacturing, he is dedicated to refining the taste, texture, and overall ease of enjoyment when it comes to edible products and vape oils. This attention to detail sets it apart from many competitors focused on mass production.

The company is simultaneously focused on keeping costs low enough to target the mid-range market rather than the high-end market. After all, mass-market consumers represent a much larger target market than high-end consumers with easier competition. Mr. Frazier's experience with finding the right equipment and manufacturing methods has been invaluable during this process and helped keep costs low and quality high.

Launching in Colorado, Expanding in Oregon

Nutritional High recently opened its Palo Verde cannabis oil extraction facility in Pueblo, Colorado where it produces bulk oils and branded products. Unlike other producers, the 11,000 square foot facility leverages state-of-the-art technology to cost-effectively produce high-quality clear cannabis oils to compete in the mid-range market versus going into only premium or select markets that represent a much smaller overall revenue opportunity.

The company has already launched its FLI branded cannabis oil cartridges throughout Colorado via direct store distribution. In the next couple of months, the company plans to launch its FLI Select 90%+ THC vape pen and dabbing unit to augment these product lines. The team is also finalizing the formulation of edible products that it plans on launching after completing the packaging - a new and lucrative potential market for the company.

"We are very pleased with how the production ramp-up is progressing," said CEO Jim Frazier in a press release. "The team has come a long way since commencing commercial production in late February and we look forward to FLI cartridges building a strong consumer market presence in Colorado, and nationally as Nutritional High establishes facilities in other states."

Nutritional High recently closed on a property in La Pine, Oregon that it intends to build into a cannabis oil extraction facility. Currently, the company is securing contractor bids and beginning to build out the facility with plans to have it operational in six or seven months.

