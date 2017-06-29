BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- TimeTrade, the leading provider of intelligent customer engagement, is extending its leadership in delivering integrated online appointment scheduling for CRM solutions with the introduction of Scheduler for Microsoft Dynamics. This new application will enable businesses to access the full capabilities of TimeTrade right from within Dynamics.

Scheduler for Microsoft Dynamics continues TimeTrade's momentum in delivering the industry's most comprehensive appointment scheduling solution that integrates seamlessly with leading CRM solutions that millions of businesses rely on.

Gartner forecasts the CRM market will exceed $36 billion by the end of this year. That reflects the critical importance of CRM platforms for businesses and why TimeTrade is making strategic investments to develop solutions that allow sales, customer success, support and marketing teams to win more customers and serve them better.

When there are too many moving parts, customer-facing teams can't deliver optimal results. With Scheduler, teams can schedule meetings with prospects and customers without ever leaving their CRM. This eliminates the need to toggle between calendar applications and the CRM, where details about prospects and customers reside. The result is improved sales, customer success and support results in less time.

Microsoft Dynamics users can use Scheduler to easily arrange multiperson appointments without leaving Dynamics. It lets sales, customer success, support and marketing teams eliminate the calling, chasing and waiting that bog down the process of scheduling meetings with prospects and customers.

"The bad news for businesses is the process of scheduling meetings with prospects and customers has been broken for a long time," said TimeTrade CEO Gary Ambrosino. "The good news is that Scheduler fixes the problem. Scheduler puts prospects and customers in charge of booking meetings when it's convenient for them, which speeds up time to revenue and increases customer satisfaction."

Scheduler for Microsoft Dynamics delivers value to customer-facing teams in any organization:

Sales teams can generate a stronger pipeline and close more deals, faster, by allowing qualified prospects to schedule meetings with sales reps -- at the prospects' convenience.

Service teams can perform customer engagements -- from onboarding to training to product updates -- faster, which accelerates time to revenue.

Support teams can close tickets faster and significantly increase customer satisfaction levels.

Scheduler for Microsoft Dynamics will be generally available by the end of July.

About TimeTrade

TimeTrade creates conversations that drive business. The company equips businesses to provide personalized service to every customer, every time, creating a service guarantee that improves customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention, and increases sales growth. TimeTrade's leading-edge Customer Engagement Cloud, an enterprise platform delivered through a worldwide cloud-hosting network, provides omnichannel and mobile application tools for managing the most critical part of the customer journey: the live conversation. It includes several tightly integrated modules for online appointment scheduling, queue management, and data-rich analytics and reports. The company's patented cloud technology scales to meet the demands of the largest multinational enterprises as well as mid-size and small businesses, and undergoes independent SOC 2 type 2 security audits annually. More than 500 of the world's most successful brands -- including the largest banks, retailers, sales organizations and healthcare systems -- rely on TimeTrade to power their live customer conversations and improve the customer experience, in person, by phone or online.

TimeTrade is a registered trademark of TimeTrade Systems, Inc. All other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

