NTT Electronics, a market leader in the fields of digital video, and Televisa, one of the largest television broadcasting company in Latin America, today announced that NTT Electronics' H.265/HEVC Video Encoder "HC10000E" and H.265/HEVC Decoder "HC10000D" are being used by Televisa for the transmission to Mexico of FIFA Confederations Cup Football Games in Russia, which is being held from June 17th to July 2nd in 2017.

"The reason why we selected NTT Codecs is because of its high quality picture and low latency even during fast movement of soccer games", said Mr. William Aguirre, General Director of Satellite Operations Televisa.

"We are pleased that Televisa selected NTT Electronics HC10000E and HC10000D for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Using HEVC instead of H.264 gives an option to reduce the bit rate and improve the quality. Not only is the compression important, but the latency is extremely important as well. Currently NTT Electronics supports 33ms end to end latency for HD and 100ms end to end latency for 4K." said Hisashi Ibaraki, Executive Vice President of Digital Video Component Business Group of NTT Electronics.

About NTT Electronics

NTT Electronics is a market leader in the fields of digital video, photonics and broadband networking. As a member of the NTT Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications companies, NTT Electronics develops and supplies LSI devices and equipment incorporating superior, state-of-the-art technology for video processing and communications.

For more information about the NTT Electronics: www.ntt-electronics.com/en/

