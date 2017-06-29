DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jubii Europe N.V.: Judgement Svea Court of Appeal June 29, 2017 29-Jun-2017 / 13:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad Hoc announcement Judgement Svea Court of Appeal June 29, 2017 Svea Court of Appeal dismisses lawsuit against Telia Company AB Jubii Europe N.V.'s (ISIN NL0000233195) Swedish subsidiary Yarps Network Services AB has in legal proceedings against Telia Company AB claimed damages due to Telia Company AB's abuse of dominant position in relation to the broadband market in Sweden. The District Court of Stockholm found in its judgment on 7 March 2016 Telia Company AB guilty of abuse and ordered Telia Company to pay to Yarps Network Services damages in the amount of SEK 65 million plus interest. The amount of damages awarded to Yarps by the district court was lower than the amount claimed by Yarps. The district court further decided that each party would bear its own costs. Both Yarps Network Services and Telia Company appealed the judgment to the Svea Court of Appeal. On June 29, 2017 the Svea Court of Appeal rendered its judgement. The appeal court did not find Telia Company guilty of abuse of its dominant position and therefore dismissed the lawsuit against Telia Company. The appeal court further ordered Yarps Network Services to reimburse Telia Company for its legal costs in the district court in the amount of approximately SEK 14.3 million plus interest from 7 March 2016 until payment is made. On the basis of the current exchange rate the amount SEK 14.3 million is approximately EUR 1.46 million. In addition, the Svea Court of Appeal ordered Yarps Network Services to reimburse Telia Company for its legal costs in the appeal court in the amount of approximately SEK 5.5 million plus interest from today until payment is made. On the basis of the current exchange rate the amount SEK 5.5 million is approximately EUR 560 000. The Svea Court of Appeal's judgement can be appealed within the next four weeks. Consequently, it is not yet certain if the judgement of the Svea Court of Appeal will become the final and binding judgement in this dispute. Following intense assessment of the written judgement, Yarps Network Services AB will decide on if Yarps Network Services will appeal any part of the judgement, and will disclose the decision in an ad hoc announcement. Jubii Europe NV Haarlem, the Netherlands June 29, 2017 29-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Jubii Europe N.V. Fonteinlaan 7 2012 JG Haarlem Netherlands Phone: +49 (0)5241 7080444 Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610 E-mail: contact@jubii.com Internet: http://www.jubii.com ISIN: NL0000233195 WKN: 932728 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart End of Announcement DGAP News Service 587749 29-Jun-2017 CET/CEST

June 29, 2017 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)