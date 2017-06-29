sprite-preloader
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Roche Holding AG of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2017 - RHHBY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Roche Holding AG ("Roche Holding") (OTCQX: RHHBY) between March 2, 2017 and June 5, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/roche-holding-ag?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is only marginally more effective than Herceptin alone in preventing breast cancer; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Roche Holding AG's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Roche Holding you have until August 7, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500|
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE