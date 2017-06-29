Company announcement 4 2017/2018



Alleroed, 2017-06-29 17:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Course of the annual general meeting



Matas A/S held its annual general meeting on 29 June 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center.



Niels Heering, attorney-at-Law, was appointed chairman of the meeting.



At the general meeting, note was taken of the report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the 2016/17 financial year, the annual report for 2016/17 was approved and the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged from liability.



The shareholders approved a dividend of DKK 6.30 per share of DKK 2.50 nominal value as proposed by the Board of Directors.



The shareholders approved the fees for the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Audit Committee for 2017/2018.



Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Lars Frederiksen, Christian Mariager and Birgitte Nielsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.



Signe Trock Hilstrøm and Mette Maix were new-elected to the Board of Directors.



Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab were re-appointed as the Company's auditor in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation.



The shareholders adopted a resolution to reduce the Company's share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 2,500,000 by cancellation of 1,000,000 treasury shares of DKK 2.50 to the effect that the Company's share capital hereafter amounts to nominally DKK 95,728,730 and to amend the Articles of Association accordingly after expiry of the deadline set out in article 192 of the Danish Companies Act.



The shareholders authorised the Board of Directors to let the Company acquire treasury shares for up to 10% of its share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, always provided that the Company's holding of treasury shares may at no time exceed 10% of its share capital. The purchase price may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of purchase.



Immediately after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Vinge Frederiksen as Chairman and Lars Frederiksen as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.





Matas A/S



Lars Vinge Frederiksen



Chairman of the Board of Directors





For further information:



Shareholders: Press and Media:



Anders T. Skole-Sørensen Henrik Engberg Johannsen



CFO Head of Information and Environment



Phone: +45 48 16 56 04 Phone: +45 21 71 24 74



