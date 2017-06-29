Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Obtala Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Obtala Limited won the coveted Impact Company of the Year award at the annual Small Cap Awards 29-Jun-2017 / 17:30 GMT/BST London, 29 June 2017 The Social Stock Exchange has announced that Obtala Limited, the African Agriculture and Forestry company, won the coveted Impact Company of the Year award at the annual Small Cap Awards, 'celebrating the best and rewarding the finest' in the sub GBP150m market cap quoted company sector. "While the market has started to reward the great strides that we are making within our business, we are equally delighted to be recognised through this award by the Social Stock Exchange. As we scale up our business across sub-Saharan Africa we are creating hundreds of jobs, up-skilling the labour force, and investing in water and power infrastructure that is kick-starting economic development in our communities," said Paul Dolan, CEO of Obtala. "This recognition confirms that investors in public markets can find companies generating meaningful social as well as financial returns. Impact investing is no passing fad," commented Tomás Carruthers, Chief Executive of the Social Stock Exchange. The Social Stock Exchange was founded in 2013 to provide access to the world's first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities. They now encompass 57 members, who have all passed a stringent validation process, with a collective value of GBP2bn. This was their fifth annual awards ceremony, sponsored by NEX Exchange, and covers four categories of awards; IPO of the year, Company of the year, NEX Exchange Company of the year and Impact Company of the year. Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 588031 29-Jun-2017

June 29, 2017 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)