MYM and GGS Structures Working Together on Weedon Greenhouse Project and Quality Assurance Person Joins Team

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF), is extremely pleased to announce that GGS Structures and CannaCanada Inc., subsidiary of MYM, are working together on the planning and design of the 1.5 Million sq. ft. Weedon Cannabis Greenhouse Production Project.

Gerry Harrison of GGS Structures commented, "We are thrilled to be working with MYM Nutraceuticals on their project located at Weedon, Quebec. Planning is underway for the first phase of a greenhouse medical cannabis cultivation facility of approximately 100,000 sf. The completed state of the art growing facility will consist of 15 greenhouses that will total 1,500,000 sq. sf."

GGS Structures is Canada's leading expert manufacturers in cannabis greenhouse & indoor cannabis grow systems. The GGS cannabis division focuses on providing smart agricultural technology geared to increasing production yield and consistent quality of medical grade cannabis. Learn more about GGS Structures at http://www.ggs-greenhouse.com.

Weedon License Submitted

Weedon Health Canada commercial cannabis production license application has been submitted. MYM's consultants Factotum Consultants, who have successfully obtained Licensed Producer licenses for other clients, are managing the ACMPR application process and have submitted the Weedon application to Health Canada on June 28, 2017.

Weedon Quality Assurance Position Filled

MYM is pleased to announce that David O'Halloran, BSc. has joined the MYM/CanaCanada team as the Quality Assurance Person for the Weedon Project. David O'Halloran brings sixteen years of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs experience to the team. Having graduated from the Cork Institute of Technology in Ireland with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, David spent five years working in the laboratories of Novartis in the south Coast of Ireland. In 2006, he immigrated to Canada where he began working for PharmAthene Canada Inc., the Canadian division of an American biotech company contracted by the US Department of Defense to develop countermeasures for chemical and biological warfare. Following that he spent two years as Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs Director with Vivier Pharma.

David has since been consulting for companies to obtain their licenses from Health Canada, first under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR), and later, the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (AMPR), submitting applications on behalf of the companies, setting up quality managements systems and helping in the design of production facilities to ensure optimal production efficiency and regulatory compliance. The Quality Assurance position is one of the most critical and scrutinized parts of all licensing applications and is where most applications are lacking causing long delays or non issuance. David is a great addition to our team bringing with him many years of invaluable, specialized cannabis licensing experience and expertise.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM)(OTC:MYMMF)(FRA:OMY) is a public company trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange whose primary focus is developing high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM also has an interest in the development of high-density farming facilities and technologies that allow MYM to expand its brand into the global market.

