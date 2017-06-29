Global Kombucha Market Growth at CAGR of 14.57%, 2017-2021 - Latest Drivers, Challeneges and Trends

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Kombucha Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global kombucha market to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global kombucha market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from kombucha available in the form of teas, RTD beverages, tonics, and drink mixes. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is mergers and acquisition and strategic partnerships. The market has witnessed several acquisitions that can have a significant impact on its growth. Some of the major vendors are also looking to expand to new geographical regions and segments for more adaptability in terms of new technologies and to increase their customer bases.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is consumer acceptance of fermented beverages and its usage as an alternative to soda. Fermented beverages have become popular among consumers in the past few years owing to the increasing interest in traditional food preservation techniques. Kombucha is one of the traditional beverages rich in probiotics and micronutrients. Thus, consumers are opting for beverages with kombucha as a prominent ingredient.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is issues associated with kombucha containing alcohol. Although tea fermentation is a century-old process, its increasing popularity in the past few years has led to scrutiny by the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.



Key vendors



Health-ade

KeVita

Millennium Products

Reed's

Other prominent vendors



American Brewing Company

Equinox Kombucha

Healthy Brands Collective

MOCU Health

OREGONIC TONIC

Love Kombucha

Revive Kombucha

Tonica Kombucha

WILD TONIC



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type of kombucha



Part 07: Segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dhdfqt/global_kombucha

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716