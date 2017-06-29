TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Uranium Participation Corporation (TSX: U) ("UPC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual and Special Meeting") were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Annual and Special Meeting held earlier today in Toronto are set out below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul J. Bennett 66,486,138 99.51 324,317 0.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thomas Hayslett 66,488,788 99.52 321,667 0.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeff Kennedy 50,757,967 75.97 16,052,488 24.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Garth MacRae 49,200,137 73.64 17,610,319 26.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ganpat Mani 49,513,211 74.11 17,297,246 25.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dorothy Sanford 49,512,811 74.11 17,297,646 25.89 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPC shareholders also approved (i) the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by directors, and (ii) the reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of the Corporation.

About Uranium Participation Corporation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates ("U3O8") and uranium hexafluoride ("UF6") (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price. UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company. Additional information about Uranium Participation Corporation is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Uranium Participation Corporation's website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

