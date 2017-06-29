India Air Care Market Outlook, 2022 - Room Fresheners, Bathroom Fresheners and Car Fresheners

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Air Care Market Outlook, 2022" report to their offering.

According to "India Air Care Market Outlook, 2022", the market for room fresheners have long been driven by rising standards of living, growing consumer affluence, and their propensity to indulge in luxury products.

Today, the Indian market for air fresheners stands stimulated by changing demographic trends, the growing importance of aromatherapy in homes, and consumer preference for decorating homes with fragrant products such as candles, reed diffusers, potpourri etc.

Aromatherapy is gaining momentum among Indian consumer as a result of a variety of applications, including pain relief, mood enhancement and increased cognitive function. It can be used at any place such as indoor spaces, washrooms, car, etc. Manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned in their attempts to educate consumers about the products they offer, however it still has a long way to go.

Indian metros and urban areas of the countries are responsible for majority of the sales in the air care market. Premium specialized and value added fragranced air fresheners are growing rapidly among upper middle class consumers. Spray/Aerosol still dominates the market of air fresheners in India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Air Care Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. Retail Air Care Market

2.1.3. Business-to-Business Air Care Market

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Region

2.2.3. By Product Type

2.2.4. By Application



3. India Air Care Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. Retail Air Care Market

3.1.3. Business-to-Business Air Care Market

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By Product Type

3.2.4. By Application

3.3. India Car Air Freshener Market

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.2. Market Share By Product Type

3.4. India Room Air Freshener Market

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Size By Product Type

3.5. India Bathroom Air Freshener Market

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.2. Market Size By Product Type

3.6. Product Price Variant Analysis - By Product Type

3.6.1. Spray/Aerosol Air Freshener

3.6.2. Gel Air Freshener

3.6.3. Car Air Freshener

3.6.4. Liquid Air Freshener

3.6.5. Electric Air Freshener

3.6.6. Block Air Freshener



4. India Economic Snapshot



5. Raw Material



6. PEST Analysis



7. Trade Dynamics

7.1. Import

7.2. Export



8. Channel Partner Analysis



9. India Air Care Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments

10.1. Emergence of Aromatherapy

10.2. Shift in the Indian Consumer Preferences

10.3. Players Developing Strong Distribution Channels

10.4. Inclination towards Natural Air Fresheners

10.5. Low Penetration Levels - An Opportunity for Manufacturers



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Porter's Five Forces

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Dabur India Limited

11.2.2. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

11.2.3. J.K. Helene Curtis Limited

11.2.4. MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.5. Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited

11.2.6. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited

11.2.7. SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.



12. Strategic Recommendations



13. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hqt3kk/india_air_care

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716