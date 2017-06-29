Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2017) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a new Five Year Area Based Exploration Permit that has the support of local First Nations and the land holder. The new permit allows the Company to drill and trench at the Miner Mountain Alkalic Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, near Princeton, B.C., for the next five years without additional permitting delays. Sego reclaims all land disturbances immediately and has received an Award of Excellence for Best Reclamation - Mining Exploration for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

Sego has engaged More Core Drilling for the diamond drilling and the drill is now on site. The drilling team is being organized to start the program in the next 7-10 days. An initial 2-4 drill holes are planned (dependent on depth drilled). Drill sites have been selected to extend the area of significant alteration and copper-gold mineralization outlined in 2012 where hole DDH-12-21 (-90) encountered 100m of 0.95% copper, 0.55 grams/tonne gold, and hole DDH-12-28 (azimuth 120 @ -45) bottomed in 3m of 0.6% copper, 0.3 grams/tonne gold (see NR March 12, 2012). The 2017 program is designed to extend the above intersections laterally and at depth.

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056.54 hectares in size and located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated.

This News Release was reviewed and approved by Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., and Vic Preto, Ph.D., P.Eng., Qualified Persons under NI 43 -101.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO (604) 682-2933

