Van Lanschot Kempen: New name, new brand and new Euronext ticker symbol for Van Lanschot Kempen

's-Hertogenbosch, 30 June 2017

From today, Van Lanschot's official name will be Van Lanschot Kempen, with its Euronext ticker symbol changing from LANS to VLK as of 4 July. Its Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brands will continue to be the names by which clients know the company. Karl Guha, Chairman of the Executive Board, will this morning sound the gong to open Euronext trading in celebration of the holding company's new name and brand.

Karl Guha comments: "What connects us across our group is that we always aim to stay one step ahead of changes in the world around us, in order to do the very best for our clients. Our new brand reflects our ambition to create quality, value and growth for our clients and other stakeholders. Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi will use the group brand in their communications, to symbolise their connection with a group that has focused on the future since 1737."

Shareholders agreed to the name change from Van Lanschot NV to Van Lanschot Kempen NV at the Annual General Meeting of 18 May 2017 and the company's Articles of Association have been changed accordingly.

Van Lanschot Kempen's corporate web address will be vanlanschotkempen.com from today. Its ticker symbol will change to VLK per 4 July 2017, but its shares will retain their ISIN code: NL0000302636.

