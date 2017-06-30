sprite-preloader
WKN: 884884 ISIN: FI0009000202 Ticker-Symbol: KEK 
30.06.2017 | 09:16
(3 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Kesko Oyj: The transaction between Kesko and Yamaha has been completed

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 30.06.2017 AT 10.15 1(1)

Konekesko Ltd, a Kesko Corporation subsidiary, has sold its Yamarin boat business to Inhan Tehtaat Oy Ab, a subsidiary owned by Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. At the same time, the transfer of the representation of Yamaha's recreational machinery in Finland from Konekesko Ltd to Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. was also completed.

On 19 December 2016, Kesko Corporation announced in a press release that it would sell its Yamarin boat business and Yamaha representation in Finland. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) announced on 20 April 2017 that it would approve the transaction. There were no conditions imposed on the completion of the transaction in the decision.

The transaction includes Konekesko Ltd's Yamarin boat business, the import of Yamaha products and the representations of certain other brands. In 2016, the aggregate pro forma net sales of the operations being sold amounted to €61 million. The parties have agreed that the transaction price will not be disclosed.
 

Further information:
Investors and analysts: Kia Aejmelaeus, VP Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 322 533, kia.aejmelaeus@kesko.fi (mailto:kia.aejmelaeus@kesko.fi)
Media: Riikka Toivonen, Head of Financial Communications, tel. +358 105 323 495, riikka.toivonen@kesko.fi (mailto:riikka.toivonen@kesko.fi)

 

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi (http://www.kesko.fi/)

 




Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)