Hanwha Group, the parent company of Hanwha Q Cells, has signed a joint operation investment agreement with a Vietnamese multi-disciplinary investment firm to build a 100 MW solar PV project in Vietnam.

Bamboo Capital Joint Stock Company (BCG) Bang Duong will arrange capital sourcing, secure permit and implementation rights, and will negotiate the power purchase contract for the solar energy generated at the plant, which will be located in Vietnam's Thanh Hoa district in long An.

Hanwha Group, for its part, will provide all technology equipment and undertake the engineering, installation and international financing for the project. The total level of investment is $100 million, and the 125 hectare solar plant is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2019.

