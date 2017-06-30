Regulatory News:

AREVA (Paris:AREVA):

Following its general assembly on June 29, 2017, at the Pierre and Marie Curie university in Paris, the SFEN (French Nuclear Energy Society) presented the 2017 SFEN awards to winners from the nuclear sector selected by a scientific jury.

Two teams from AREVA received recognition for their work in this field:

The SFEN award for TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION was given to a New AREVA and AREVA NP team that has been leading an innovative technological project since 2015: TQC² (As Built/As Designed). This initiative aims to facilitate inspection operations to check compliance in complex environments, such as industrial nuclear facilities. The solution combines the use of a touch-screen tablet and augmented reality via the "As Built" 3D model, and the actual situation on the ground, "As Designed".

An honorable mention for the SFEN award for PUBLIC COMMUNICATION was awarded to two communicators from New AREVA for the renovation, after 30 years of existence, of the Uranium Pavilion at the Boubou Hama national museum in Niamey, Niger. This new permanent collection has been extended with a section dedicated to uranium mining activities in Niger.

The new pavilion explains the development of the uranium industry and the current industry know-how of New AREVA and the Nigerien mining companies, with a view to explaining it to members of the general public, school groups and other visitors to Niamey in easily understandable scientific and technical terms.

According to Philippe Knoche, Chief Executive Officer of AREVA, "these two awards from our peers recognize the professionalism of our teams, which, each in their own field of innovation or public communication, are focused on promoting the know-how of AREVA in France and internationally

"At SFEN, we attach great importance to these awards, which have been presented every year since 1983. They enable us to highlight work, studies, theses and other contributions relating to nuclear energy, its industrial applications and safety. This year, the jury recognized two high-quality projects from AREVA. We would like to congratulate the teams," concluded Valérie Faudon, SFEN Delegate General.

TQC² project team AREVA: Philippe Knoche with Olivier Janiaud, Jean-Reynald Mace, Nathalie Collignon, Gregory Duvalet, Henri Ly and Arnold Sam

Uranium Pavilion team AREVA: Philippe Knoche, Cécile Crampon and Salifou Yayé

MORE ABOUT AREVA

AREVA supplies high added-value products and services to support the operation of the global nuclear fleet.

The company is present throughout the entire nuclear cycle, from uranium mining to used fuel recycling, including nuclear reactor design and operating services.

AREVA is recognized by utilities around the world for its expertise, its skills in cutting-edge technologies and its dedication to the highest level of safety.

AREVA's 36,000 employees are helping build tomorrow's energy model: supplying ever safer, cleaner and more economical energy to the greatest number of people.

Tour AREVA 1 Place Jean Millier 92400 COURBEVOIE France Tel : +33 (0)1 34 96 00 00 Fax : +33 (0)1 34 96 00 01

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005247/en/

Contacts:

AREVA

Press Office

T: +33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@areva.com

or

Investor Relations

Manuel Lachaux, T: +33 (0)1 34 96 11 53

manuel.lachaux@areva.com

or

Anne-Sophie Jugean, T: +33 (0)1 34 96 62 41

anne-sophie.jugean@areva.com