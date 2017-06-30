Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE / Result of AGM ZEAL Network SE: Annual General Meeting 2017 30-Jun-2017 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE* *Annual General Meeting* *ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED* ZEAL Network SE shareholders today approved all resolutions put to the 2017 Annual General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the results are set out below. POLL RESULTS - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 30 June 2017 *NUMBER* *RESOLUTION *VOTES* *%* *VOTES* *%* *VOTES* *% of *VOTES* NAME* *FOR* *AGAINST* *TOTAL* ISC *WITHHELD* VOTED* Annual 2,338,5 2,343,4 01 Report 96 99.79 4,866 0.21 62 27.95% 1,423 Remuneration 2,320,3 2,340,1 02 Report 11 99.15 19,790 0.85 01 27.91% 4,534 Remuneration 2,327,2 2,340,5 03 Policy 84 99.43 13,267 0.57 51 27.91% 4,084 Reappoint 2,324,6 2,341,7 04 Auditors 23 99.27 17,171 0.73 94 27.93% 3,055 Auditors 2,324,3 2,343,3 05 Remuneration 92 99.19 18,908 0.81 00 27.95% 1,335 Amend 2,328,3 2,339,0 06 Statutes 35 99.54 10,757 0.46 92 27.90% 5,513 Amend 2,325,8 2,339,7 07 Statutes 21 99.41 13,921 0.59 42 27.90% 4,543 NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE 5th Floor One New Change EC4M 9AF London United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000 Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099 E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 WKN: TPP024 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Category Code: RAG TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 4363 End of Announcement EQS News Service 588335 30-Jun-2017

June 30, 2017