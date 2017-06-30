Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Santhera Selected Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData as Commercial Software and Data Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=VEEV. The Company announced on June 28, 2017, that Santhera Pharmaceuticals, a rare disease pharmaceutical Company, has selected Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData as a commercial software and data platform for its first product launch. The Company will adopt Veeva Commercial Cloud Solutions to establish a consistent, global approach to commercialization. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

According to the Company, accurate customer data is the foundation for commercial excellence, and especially, with the growing number of stakeholders, robust and accurate data update turns to be of utmost importance. Veeva currently offers complete customer data and multichannel engagement to help life sciences organizations and pharmaceutical Companies enhance their interactions with healthcare professionals across the world.

The Company offers field team access to up-to-date customer reference data, where they need it most to enable faster and tailored interactions. When a particular user submits data change requests, it is properly verified and updated within hours, against the industry average of 10 or more days. Veeva recently announced that 100 customers have adopted Veeva OpenData, including Allergan, which like other firms, has moved to Veeva OpenData for more up-to-date and complete customer reference data.

Veeva stated that according to a recent survey, a majority of Companies struggle with customer data quality issues, where incorrect physician addresses, lack of information about the right doctor to contact, or outdated information about specialty and license status, creates a sense of frustration among the field employees, hence affecting the operational performance of the individuals. Accordingly, the Company stated that on the basis of its research, about 78% of the Companies have initiatives underway to enhance data quality within the next two years.

Last year, on December 12, 2016, the Company announced that Advanced Health Media (AHM), HealthSTAR Communications, MedForce, Physicians World, and Vector Health are leveraging the power of Veeva CRM Events Management to offer life sciences customers a full-fledged end-to-end solution for enterprise-wide planning and execution of live and virtual events. According to the Company, about 75% of organizations report that the use of disparate systems is the biggest issue in events management. Hence, in an attempt to minimize the burden, leading Companies are integrating and certifying their offerings with Veeva CRM Events Management, a single solution to plan and execute all events across the enterprise.

Veeva Systems is a leading cloud-based software provider for the global life sciences segment. The Company currently has about 525 customers under its portfolio, with offices in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and headquarters at San Francisco's Bay Area. The Company's Veeva OpenData service currently offers access to over 20 million HCPs and their HCO affiliations, coverings all specialties and classes of trade, spanning across 39 nations.

On May 08, 2017, Veeva Systems announced that Bristol-Myers Squibb, a global pharmaceutical firm, expanded its adoption of Veeva Commercial Cloud in key markets outside the United States. Veeva additionally confirmed that Bristol-Myers Squibb will add Veeva CRM Events Management to better manage field events by streamlining approvals and reducing the complexity of the process.

On Thursday, June 29, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $61.36, falling 1.68% from its previous closing price of $62.41. A total volume of 1.26 million shares have exchanged hands. Veeva Systems' stock price skyrocketed 20.67% in the last three months, 48.57% in the past six months, and 80.36% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 50.76%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 93.11. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $8.45 billion.

