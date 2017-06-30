WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, will showcase the latest version of its award-winning monitoring solution for Office 365 and hybrid deployments, during the Microsoft Inspire Conference in Washington, DC, July 9-13, 2017 at booth #630.

With a mission to enable Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to manage customers' expectations, GSX has been the expert in end-user experience monitoring for over 20 years. The solution provides real analytics of Office 365 performance, from the end-user perspective and from different locations, to head off emerging issues before they impact the business lines.

"MSPs and CSPs need deep insights into how end-user applications perform on key tasks," says Lisa Whall, new Alliances Director at GSX. "GSX is currently the only product on the market capable of providing such insight to partners in both on-premises and cloud environments. It can read the user perception and convert it into actionable data to dramatically reduce user complaints."

The value for Office 365 MSPs and CSPs includes:

Managing customers' expectations

Increasing overall user satisfaction

Decreasing the number of support tickets

Decreasing mean-time-to-repair

Reducing Office 365 support costs

For more information please check out our brochure

https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/38080/GSX%20for%20Office%20365%20Providers.pdf or contact GSX directly at partner@gsx.com.

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit www.gsx.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

GSX Company Contact:

info@gsx.com



Media Contact:

GSX@transform.pr



