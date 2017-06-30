Atento Appoints David Cardoso as Atento Digital Director

- Atento Digital is the newly created global business unit integrating Atento's digital assets to generate additional value for clients and deliver digital's full potential across the customer lifecycle

- David Cardoso will lead the new business unit to standardize and expand the company's digital offering and accelerate growth across the footprint

SAO PAULO, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, announced that it has appointed David Cardoso as Director of Atento Digital, its newly created business unit to drive customer experience in the digital age.

David Cardoso will lead Atento's Digital business unit to expand digital services and enhance the company's position as the leading provider of digital customer experience solutions in Latin America. Based in Brazil, Mr. Cardoso is responsible for executing Atento's digital strategy and accelerating growth in digital services across the company's verticals and entire footprint.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are very pleased to have David joining our team. David brings a solid experience in the digital space and deep expertise in the technology and outsourcing sectors. His arrival strengthens Atento's ongoing focus on digital services as a key component of our growth strategy."

"Atento has an unrivaled commitment to help clients deliver on their digital strategies while leading the digital transformation of the CRM/BPO industry in Latin America," said David Cardoso, Atento Digital Director. Mr. Cardoso added, "I am thrilled to join a team who is at the forefront of the industry and look forward to contributing to further growth and innovation for Atento and its clients in the digital age."

Mr. Cardoso joins Atento after seven years as Sodexo's Executive Vice President of IT, Operations and Service Delivery. He is back at Atento where he held the position of Information Technology and Infrastructure Director from 2001 to 2009. Prior to him joining Atento in 2001, Mr. Cardoso held leadership roles in Cargill, EDS and Banco do Investimentos Garantia SA. Throughout the years, he has developed a successful career in the IT, technology transformation and outsourcing services in Brazil and internationally.

Mr. Cardoso holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Gama Filho University, Rio de Janeiro, an MBA from Fundacão Getúlio Vargas in Brazil and have completed executive training at ESADE Business School and Columbia University.

Atento currently provides a wide range of digital services to companies ranging from digital marketing and sales to automatization of customer care processes including the use of bots and other automatization technologies. Other digital services include customer care through omnichannel platforms integrating traditional and digital channels, analytics or the complete digitalization of back office processes. With the creation of Atento Digital, the company aims to standardize and expand its digital offering as well as accelerate growth in digital services in the countries where it operates.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com.

