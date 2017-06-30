Global Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021 with GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo & Truco Enterprises Dominating

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global tortilla chips market to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the period 2017-2021.
PepsiCo's Frito Lay occupies a leading position in the global tortilla chips market with its highly popular brands like Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tortilla chips market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of the important vendors in the tortilla chips market and the market share of various brands operating in different geographical regions.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of organic and non-GMO ingredients-based tortillas and tortilla chips products. Owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on organic and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) ingredients-based tortilla chips.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is launch of an increasing number of products containing innovative flavors. The global tortilla chips market has seen a surge in the launch of new products containing innovative flavors over the last five years.
Most of these new products were launched in the Americas, and most of them were organic or gluten-free due to the rising demand for such products. The launch of these new products will have a positive impact on the market and lead to an increase in the demand for tortilla chips during the forecast period.
Key vendors
- GRUMA
- Grupo Bimbo
- PepsiCo
- Truco Enterprises
Other prominent vendors
- Amplify Snack Brands
- Arca Continental
- Fireworks Foods
- Greendot Health Foods
- Hain Celestial
- Intersnack Group
- Kellogg
- Mexican Corn Products
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Segmentation by product type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kttgw8/global_tortilla
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716