Global Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021 with GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo & Truco Enterprises Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global tortilla chips market to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the period 2017-2021.

PepsiCo's Frito Lay occupies a leading position in the global tortilla chips market with its highly popular brands like Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tortilla chips market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of the important vendors in the tortilla chips market and the market share of various brands operating in different geographical regions.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of organic and non-GMO ingredients-based tortillas and tortilla chips products. Owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on organic and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) ingredients-based tortilla chips.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is launch of an increasing number of products containing innovative flavors. The global tortilla chips market has seen a surge in the launch of new products containing innovative flavors over the last five years.

Most of these new products were launched in the Americas, and most of them were organic or gluten-free due to the rising demand for such products. The launch of these new products will have a positive impact on the market and lead to an increase in the demand for tortilla chips during the forecast period.



Key vendors



GRUMA

Grupo Bimbo

PepsiCo

Truco Enterprises

Other prominent vendors



Amplify Snack Brands

Arca Continental

Fireworks Foods

Greendot Health Foods

Hain Celestial

Intersnack Group

Kellogg

Mexican Corn Products

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



