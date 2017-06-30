MONDAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. ("Sunrun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUN). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from September 16, 2015 to May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm by the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sunrun securities during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Sunrun made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to adequately reveal how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for its home solar energy system; that discovery of this conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and that as a result of the above, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Sunrun was the subject of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") probe and according to a person familiar with the investigation, "[t]he SEC recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations." Following this news, Sunrun's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

