DEADLINE MONDAY: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against KBR, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against KBR, Inc. ("KBR" or the "Company") (NYSE: KBR). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired KBR shares from February 26, 2016 through April 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm by the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased KBR shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint states that during the Class Period, KBR made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's United Kingdom ("UK") subsidiaries violated applicable bribery and corruption laws. On April 28, 2017, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office confirmed that it had opened an investigation into the activities of KBR's U.K. subsidiaries for suspected bribery and corruption. When this information reached the public, KBR's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP