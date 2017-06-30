OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

The Almas Jiwani foundation, its members and partners wish to congratulate Canada on its 150th birthday, and would like to thank Canada for its leadership on the gender equality and the advancement of women and girls around the world. Canada has been at the forefront of the women's rights movement for much of its history.

"Canada's image as an inclusive country, not just across gender lines but ethnic and religious lines as well provides an incredible foundation for our future." Said AJF VP Jason Dupuis.

"Our Prime Minister's commitment to pluralism and feminism helps to establish us as a beacon of inclusivity. These values are deeply rooted in Canadians. It will be exciting to see our beautiful diaspora provide a leading influence across the world for years to come." Said Almas Jiwani CEO Almas Jiwani Foundation, and President Emeritus of UN Women's Canada.

The AJF will be hand in hand with Canada as our country asserts its leadership on the crucial issues of gender equality and women's advancement. We value our continuing work with Federal and Provincial governments to advance the causes of women and girls on a global scale.

We are very pleased to be celebrating inclusivity and diversity in our community through an address delivered this evening at Sawagat Banquet Hall in Mississauga.

ABOUT ALMAS JIWANI FOUNDATION

The vision of The Almas Jiwani Foundation is to empower women, girls and marginalized communities through focused projects that directly address disparities in equality, education, entrepreneurship and energy rights.

AJF aims to bridge inequalities through the fostering of relationships among the various actors and stakeholders in global issues, and provide a platform for discourse and action.

