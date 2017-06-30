MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- DataWind Inc. (TSX: DW) (the "Company"), the leader in delivering Internet access to emerging markets, has received a default notification from the Ontario Securities Commission regarding a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017, the related management's discussion and analysis, certificates of its CEO and CFO and its annual information form.

The auditor has requested additional time as they are still performing procedures related to expenditures. The Company's board of directors and management confirm that the audit is on-going and that they are working diligently with the Company's auditor to complete the annual filings.

In accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") the Company has applied for a management cease trader order and intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default.

The Company intends to file the annual filings no later than July 30, 2017.

About DataWind

DataWind Inc. is a leader in providing affordable mobile Internet connectivity in emerging markets. The company's patented, cloud-based technology reduces up to 97% the amount of data needed for web browsing, providing a broadband experience on any network -- even on legacy 2G networks that are still prevalent in developing countries. DataWind also provides economical smartphones and tablets that come bundled with one year of unlimited internet access, making it the largest tablet provider in India. DataWind's unique solution offers broad social and economic benefits for the billions of people around the world for whom an Internet connection was previously out of reach. DataWind is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: DW). For more information, visit www.datawind.com.

