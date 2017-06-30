SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- VinCompass® Corp. (OTC PINK: VCPS) reports company updates.

Company Updates

The Company had no prior knowledge and did not authorize the 8K filed on June 23, 2017.

The Company has Ya-Ping Chang's resignation and release of all past, present and future claims.

The Company can not verify the claim of 70% of ownership in any system.

The Company is working to correct the authorization of Edgar filing enabling posting to the SEC site. This interruption could have an impact on the next filing.

The Company is reviewing all options of recourse and remedy.

The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

About the Company

VinCompass® (OTC PINK: VCPS) -- guiding your wine journey with personal curation starting in the restaurant -- is a wine e-commerce business that offers a mobile solution designed to guide users through the wine selection process while providing the convenience of a personalized wine club and access to private label wines. Users create a digital blueprint of their wine preferences (VinPrint®) to overcome the fear and anxiety of selecting wine. In social settings, VinCompass® matches consumers' wine preferences with a database of over 1 million wines and wine lists at more than 10,000 restaurants. No other solution solves the annual $12 billion+ restaurant angst sometimes known as "Fear of the Wine List" (FoWL™). With the consumer's VinPrint® on hand, the VinCompass® e-commerce solution is a one-to-one wine club that tailors its monthly offering based on the preferred quality and tastes of its subscribers on an individual basis. Private label wines are also available to both corporations and individuals via VinCompass's e-commerce solution. In the $4 billion annual wine club and private label business, VinCompass® is the first to apply predictive analytics to fulfill consumer e-commerce purchases. VinCompass's mission is to use its patent pending data engine technology to help everyone enjoy wine more with less effort, starting in the restaurant and shipping wine to your office or home in over 40 states.

