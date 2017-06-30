Air Canada Celebrates the Inauguration of Montreal-Algiers Flights

MONTREAL, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With the departure of Air Canada Rouge flight AC1920 to Algiers tomorrow evening, Air Canada marks the launch of non-stop service to Algeria's capital city, its second destination in North Africa from its Montreal hub.

"Air Canada is excited to introduce non-stop service from Montreal to Algiers a new enticing destination that further expands our global reach from Montreal, reinforcing Montreal-Trudeau as a strategic hub for all of Eastern Canada and the North-Eastern U.S.," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "Building on Air Canada's successful Montreal-Casablanca flights now operating on a year-round basis, the service to Algiers will be the only non-stop flight by a Canadian carrier between Montreal and the North African city, establishing Air Canada as an important player in the large and growing market between Canada and Algeria. It will be our second destination in Africa, which makes Air Canada one of only a small number of global carriers flying to all six inhabited continents."

"With this new seasonal flight, it will now be possible to travel to Algiers and onwards non-stop providing more opportunities for travellers and help promote Quebec abroad. I am convinced that this return flight will make the beautiful city of Montreal more attractive to tourists. This flight is also good news for the business community, as it will foster commercial relationships between Quebec and Algeria," said Lise Thériault, Deputy Premier, Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Minister responsible for Small and Medium Enterprises, Regulatory Streamlining and Regional Economic Development, and Minister responsible for the Lanaudiere region.

"The addition of Algiers to Air Canada's Montreal network once again demonstrates how Montreal-Trudeau is becoming a strategic hub and enhances services offered from Montreal," said Philippe Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aéroports de Montréal. "The rapid growth of our airline services confirms our position as an international traffic hub, especially with the emerging niche markets of North Africa and the Middle East."

This new seasonal route will be operated by Air Canada Rouge with a 282-seat Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, featuring a choice of three customer comfort options: Economy; Preferred seating offering additional legroom; and Premium Rouge with additional personal space and enhanced service.

Flights are timed to optimize connectivity to and from Air Canada's Montreal hub. All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.

Flight Departs Arrives Day of Week Algiers 07:40 +1 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and AC1920 Montreal 18:50 day Saturday AC1921 Algiers 10:10 Montreal 13:40 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

AirCanada, AirCanadaRouge and its regional airline partners flying under the AirCanadaExpress banner operate on average approximately 2,100 flights per week between Montreal and 87 destinations: 23in Canada including ninein Québec, 20in the United States, 26 in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, 12 inEurope, and stating in 2017 one in China, two in North Africa, one in the Middle East, and one in South America, representing a 146% increase in international long-haul capacity since 2009. Air Canada also offers service to Munich and Zurich through codeshare flights with Star Alliance partners Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 200 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2016 served close to 45 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in Canada, 57 in the United States and 95 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,300 airports in 191 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. For more information, please visit: http://www.aircanada.com, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.



