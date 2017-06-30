SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Nerium Biotechnology, Inc. ("Nerium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This year's Meeting had extraordinary participation from Nerium's shareholders, with a total of 31,272,131 common shares, or approximately 85.75% of the outstanding common shares of Nerium, having been voted at the Meeting.

We are pleased to announce that Nerium's shareholders voted to elect all six of Nerium's director nominees to the board of directors (the "Board"). Each Nerium director nominee received at least 77% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The dissident's director nominees each received 20% of the votes cast by shareholders, which includes the 7.48% of the votes cast by the dissident shareholders. The voting results of the election of directors are as follows:

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Management Nominees (a) Richard Boxer 24,746,081 (b) Michael Burke 24,746,081 (c) Dennis Knocke 24,203,270 (d) Peter Leininger 24,747,081 (e) Kerry Mitchell 24,746,081 (f) Gustavo Ulloa, Jr. 24,747,081 Dissident Nominees (g) Brad Buscher 6,514,828 (h) Fred Beruschi 6,514,828 (i) DeeDee Drays 6,514,828 (j) J. Louis Kovach 6,514,828 (k) Murray Nye 6,514,828 (l) Randy Whitaker 6,514,828

"We thank Nerium's shareholders for their consideration and support during this process," said Richard Boxer, Chair of the Special Committee of Nerium's Board. "We are pleased that the Company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to reject the dissident's nominees and elect all of Nerium's nominees to the Board. Your directors will continue to act in the best interests of Nerium and all of its shareholders, and are committed to addressing legitimate shareholder concerns. We intend to provide shareholders with a more detailed update on the Company's business in the coming weeks."

All other matters set out in the Company's management information circular were approved by the requisite majority of the shareholders at the Meeting.

About Nerium Biotechnology, Inc.

Nerium Biotechnology, Inc. is a biotechnology company involved in the research, product development, manufacture and marketing of Nerium oleander-based products. The Company's shares are not listed on any stock exchange or quotation system.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, expectations, events or performances are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historic facts, but rather on current expectations regarding future events. They are based on information available to management and/or assumptions management believes are reasonable. Many factors could cause future events and outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements. More information about the Company is available in its disclosure documents, all of which are available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

