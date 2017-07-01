

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online real estate broker Redfin Corp. on Friday filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Seattle-based company plans to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'RDFN'.



The company reported a loss of $22.5 million on $267.2 million of revenue in 2016, according to the filing.



Goldman Sachs & Co., Allen & Co., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. and Stifelare underwriters on the IPO.



