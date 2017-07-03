- Striking immunogenicity results in a subset of grass pollen allergic patients reveal, for the first time ever, the induction by gp-ASIT+™ of a sound and groundbreaking immunoregulatory mechanism of action.
- This mechanism of action is associated with impressive clinical effect of gp-ASIT+™ observed in this subset of patients who were exposed to high grass pollen concentration.
- The knowledge of the mechanism of action constitutes the basis for rational design of future ASIT+™ products. It reduces the risk of further developments of gp-ASIT+™ as well as of the product portfolio.
- Preparation of the next phase III study of gp-ASIT+™ is underway.
Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, presented the immunogenicity data of its phase III clinical study with gp-ASIT+™, a product candidate for the treatment of grass pollen rhinitis, during the late-breaking oral session entitled "Allergen Immunotherapy mechanisms and vaccines" at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Helsinki, June 17-21. This oral communication, which further confirms the clinical results presented earlier at the Congress by Prof. Ralph Mösges, is available on the company website (www.asitbiotech.com).
As planned prior to the start of the Phase III study, all the patients enrolled at the University Hospital in Ghent provided blood samples to allow the study of the mechanism of action of gp-ASIT+™ by Dr. Shamji, Scientific Advisor at ASIT Biotech and Associate Professor at Imperial College London.
Dr. Shamji disclosed striking immunological results supporting a sound and groundbreaking immunoregulatory mechanism of action induced by gp-ASIT+™. Short-course treatment with gp-ASIT+™ significantly inhibits 2 mechanisms leading to allergic reactions: (1) the increase of grass pollen specific IgE antibodies; (2) grass pollen-induced basophil activation. Additionally, a short-course treatment with gp-ASIT+™ induced protective allergen blocking antibodies produced by regulatory B cells which were associated with an impressive clinical effect during the pollen season.
In this subgroup of patients (n=21 gp-ASIT+™; n=11 placebo) a substantial reduction was observed in both the Combined Clinical Symptom and Medication Score (-35.1% during the peak period and -53.7% during the entire pollen season) and Rhinoconjunctivitis Total Symptom Score (-27.4% during the peak period and -56.9% during the entire pollen season) during a high pollen count season in Belgium.
Dr. Mohamed Shamji comments: "I am very excited by the data of our phase III study as it revealed a novel mechanism of action of gp-ASIT+™. This observed immunogenicity further supports the clinical efficacy and benefits of immune-regulation mediated by gp-ASIT+™. I strongly believe that short-course treatment with gp-ASIT+™ will have an important impact on how allergic patients could be well managed in the future."
Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT Biotech, added: "We believe that this phase III data confirms that a short-course subcutaneous treatment with gp-ASIT+™ is the future of allergen immunotherapy for grass pollen rhinitis. Our commitment to bring gp-ASIT+™ to the market remains unchanged and we are already working on the preparation of the next phase III study with the aim to launch the trial before the next pollen season. The discovery of the mechanism of action of gp-ASIT+™ is a major milestone for the company that strongly confirms for the first time ever the relevance of allergen peptide immunotherapy. The knowledge of the mechanism of action constitutes the basis for a rational drug design of future ASIT+™ products. It reduces the risk of further developments of gp-ASIT+™ as well as of our product portfolio with a strong emphasis on our food allergy program currently in preclinical development and well-funded thanks to the €6 million financing received from the Walloon government."
About gp-ASIT+™
gp-ASIT+™ product candidate for the treatment of grass pollen rhinitis consists of a mixture of natural allergen fragments obtained from a purified specific proteinic extract from Lolium perenne pollen. In contrast to the synthetized peptides, the natural peptides (70% of the fragments ranging from 1,000 The administration schedule of the treatment is of short duration compared with currently commercialized treatments. This constitutes a major competitive advantage to improve the acceptance and the compliance of the patients. In addition, the administration schedule includes successive injections with half of the visit dose in both arms, an innovative solution that enables the delivery of the total dose necessary for the therapeutic effect in a faster and safer way. Finally, the product candidate is formulated without adjuvant, which increases the long-term safety of the product by decreasing the local and general reactogenicity as well as the frequency of the adverse events, which represents a further advantage in markets less permissive to adjuvanted formulations (e.g. US). Except for the clinical efficacy during natural grass pollen exposure that was investigated in the first phase III clinical study with gp-ASIT+™, all the above-mentioned characteristics have been demonstrated in the already conducted clinical studies. The phase III clinical study of gp-ASIT+™ was conducted in 67 clinical centers in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and involved 554 randomized patients suffering from grass pollen rhinoconjunctivitis. About ASIT biotech ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialisation of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline entails two novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies. ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at: www.asitbiotech.com. Forward Looking Statements All statements in this announcement that do not relate to historical facts and events are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "continue," "ongoing," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "seek" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and, without prejudice to the Company's obligations under applicable law in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this announcement. Important Legal Notice This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares of ASIT biotech SA (the "Company" and the "Shares"). Any purchase of, subscription for or application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus and the information contained herein is for information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. Investors should not subscribe for any Shares except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus that the Company expects to publish after its approval by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority, and which can then be obtained at the Company's registered office and on www.asitbiotech.com. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to any U.S. person within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company is responsible for the information contained in this press release.
Except for the clinical efficacy during natural grass pollen exposure that was investigated in the first phase III clinical study with gp-ASIT+™, all the above-mentioned characteristics have been demonstrated in the already conducted clinical studies.
The phase III clinical study of gp-ASIT+™ was conducted in 67 clinical centers in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and involved 554 randomized patients suffering from grass pollen rhinoconjunctivitis.
