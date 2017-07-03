Striking immunogenicity results in a subset of grass pollen allergic patients reveal, for the first time ever, the induction by gp-ASIT+™ of a sound and groundbreaking immunoregulatory mechanism of action.

This mechanism of action is associated with impressive clinical effect of gp-ASIT+™ observed in this subset of patients who were exposed to high grass pollen concentration.

The knowledge of the mechanism of action constitutes the basis for rational design of future ASIT+™ products. It reduces the risk of further developments of gp-ASIT+™ as well as of the product portfolio.

Preparation of the next phase III study of gp-ASIT+™ is underway.

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, presented the immunogenicity data of its phase III clinical study with gp-ASIT+™, a product candidate for the treatment of grass pollen rhinitis, during the late-breaking oral session entitled "Allergen Immunotherapy mechanisms and vaccines" at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Helsinki, June 17-21. This oral communication, which further confirms the clinical results presented earlier at the Congress by Prof. Ralph Mösges, is available on the company website (www.asitbiotech.com).

As planned prior to the start of the Phase III study, all the patients enrolled at the University Hospital in Ghent provided blood samples to allow the study of the mechanism of action of gp-ASIT+™ by Dr. Shamji, Scientific Advisor at ASIT Biotech and Associate Professor at Imperial College London.

Dr. Shamji disclosed striking immunological results supporting a sound and groundbreaking immunoregulatory mechanism of action induced by gp-ASIT+™. Short-course treatment with gp-ASIT+™ significantly inhibits 2 mechanisms leading to allergic reactions: (1) the increase of grass pollen specific IgE antibodies; (2) grass pollen-induced basophil activation. Additionally, a short-course treatment with gp-ASIT+™ induced protective allergen blocking antibodies produced by regulatory B cells which were associated with an impressive clinical effect during the pollen season.

In this subgroup of patients (n=21 gp-ASIT+™; n=11 placebo) a substantial reduction was observed in both the Combined Clinical Symptom and Medication Score (-35.1% during the peak period and -53.7% during the entire pollen season) and Rhinoconjunctivitis Total Symptom Score (-27.4% during the peak period and -56.9% during the entire pollen season) during a high pollen count season in Belgium.

Dr. Mohamed Shamji comments: "I am very excited by the data of our phase III study as it revealed a novel mechanism of action of gp-ASIT+™. This observed immunogenicity further supports the clinical efficacy and benefits of immune-regulation mediated by gp-ASIT+™. I strongly believe that short-course treatment with gp-ASIT+™ will have an important impact on how allergic patients could be well managed in the future."

Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT Biotech, added: "We believe that this phase III data confirms that a short-course subcutaneous treatment with gp-ASIT+™ is the future of allergen immunotherapy for grass pollen rhinitis. Our commitment to bring gp-ASIT+™ to the market remains unchanged and we are already working on the preparation of the next phase III study with the aim to launch the trial before the next pollen season. The discovery of the mechanism of action of gp-ASIT+™ is a major milestone for the company that strongly confirms for the first time ever the relevance of allergen peptide immunotherapy. The knowledge of the mechanism of action constitutes the basis for a rational drug design of future ASIT+™ products. It reduces the risk of further developments of gp-ASIT+™ as well as of our product portfolio with a strong emphasis on our food allergy program currently in preclinical development and well-funded thanks to the €6 million financing received from the Walloon government."

About gp-ASIT+™