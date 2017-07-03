The newly opened less than container load (LCL) gateway in Antwerp provides uninterrupted access to North America and Oceania.

C.H. Robinson, one of the leading third party logistics (3PL) providers, continues its commitment to global growth by opening a new less than container load (LCL) gateway in Antwerp, Belgium. The Antwerp LCL gateway expands the company's European gateway network which includes air and ocean facilities in the UK, Germany and Italy.

'With the opening of the LCL gateway in Antwerp, we will be able to serve our customers with a wider portfolio of services to North America and Oceania (Australia and New Zealand),' says Ivo Aris, Vice President Europe Global Forwarding. 'We are continually looking for opportunities to offer our customers flexibility in services they require, supported by the experience and skills of our teams.'

In addition to the new Antwerp Gateway service, C.H. Robinson provides FCL services from this location and has since May 2015. The Antwerp LCL Ocean gateway is strategically located in Europe, with boundless connections from the rest of Europe through C.H. Robinson's network of 45 road transportation, ocean and air freight offices in the region.

C.H. Robinson has also recently announced the acquisition of APC Logistics, in Australia and New Zealand. 'The acquisition has also helped us open new doors for our customers in markets like Australia and New Zealand. At the same time, we offer our customers a higher degree of visibility globally, through Navisphere, the most globally connected technology ecosystem.'

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to drive the world's economy. Using the strengths of our people, processes and technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world's largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and Managed Services through our global network. In Europe, C.H. Robinson is one of the leading road transportation and freight forwarders with a dynamic network of offices across the region.

