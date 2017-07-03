Novo Nordisk to Present 35 Abstracts at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Congress

BAGSVAERD, Denmark, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Novo Nordisk announced today that data from 35 abstracts will be presented at the upcomingInternational Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis(ISTH) congress from 8-13 July, in Germany. This data will be featured across posters, abstracts and oral presentations covering a wide range of Novo Nordisk's haemophilia treatment options.

The broad range of data to be presented supports Novo Nordisk's commitment to improving lives of people with haemophilia through improved diagnosis, treatment and care. The programme provides updates on the innovative pipeline, as well as clinical data around established treatments. Following are key data highlights to be presented at the meeting:

Tuesday 11 July, 09.30 CEST, oral presentation

Evaluation of safety and establishment of a PK/PD relationship of concizumab in haemophilia A patients

Tuesday 11 July, 12.00 CEST, poster presentation

End-of-trial results from a large multinational extension trial (guardian'2) using turoctocog alfa for prophylaxis and treatment of bleeding in patients with severe haemophilia A

Wednesday 12 July, 12.00 CEST, poster presentation

Plasma steady state PEG concentrations are reached in patients after once-weekly prophylactic treatment with N9-GP

Wednesday 12 July, 14.45 CEST, oral presentation

Factor VIII concentration and the risk of spontaneous bleeding following treatment with rFVIII (turoctocog alfa) in patients with severe haemophilia A

"Novo Nordisk continues to develop a rich research and development pipeline to ensure we are at the forefront of finding superior next generation of medicines for people with haemophilia," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer, Novo Nordisk. "The ISTH congress gives us a great opportunity to share updates on our latest approach to improving outcomes as well as learn more about how we can help people with haemophilia live a life with as few limitations as possible."

In addition to the data presentation, ISTH will also feature the launch of CogulationASSAYS.com, a new online portal to help address the unmet need in the diagnosis and monitoring of selected bleeding disorders by providing information about commonly used diagnostic and monitoring laboratory tests. The portal will officially launch on 9 July, targeting healthcare professionals with an interest in coagulation assays, including laboratory managers, specialists and clinicians. The site will include a comprehensive list of coagulation assay kits and reagents currently marketed and available for diagnostic use specific to the relevant bleeding disorders.

The abstracts above are a sampling of the data that will be presented by Novo Nordisk. For a complete list of abstracts please visit: http://www.isth2017.org/abstract-submission.html. To find out more about Novo Nordisk at ISTH, please visit: http://www.novonordiskisth2017.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,000 people in 77 countries and markets its products in more than 165 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Further information

Media:

Katrine Sperling

+45-3079-6718

krsp@novonordisk.com



Åsa Josefsson

+45-3079-7708

aajf@novonordisk.com



Investors:

Peter Hugreffe Ankersen

+45-3075-9085

phak@novonordisk.com



Hanna Ögren

+45-3079-8519

haoe@novonordisk.com



Anders Mikkelsen

+45-3079-4461

armk@novonordisk.com



Kasper Veje (US)

+1-609-235-8567

kpvj@novonordisk.com

