Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-03 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group reached EUR 17.7 million in June 2017, and has increased by 7.0% comparing to June 2016.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 51.4 million in 2nd quarter 2017 or by 2.4% more than in 2016.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group was EUR 99.3 million in January through June 2017 or by 5.2% more than in 2016.



In January-June 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 58.4 million, and increased by 4.6% year-on-year.



In 1st half 2017 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia amounted to EUR 23.5 million, and increased by 3.0% year-on-year.



In 1st half 2017 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Estonia was EUR 17.3 million, and increased by 10.5% year-on-year.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (105 in Lithuania, 47 in Latvia and 30 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.7 thousand sq. m., or by 4.4% more than a year ago.



During the six months of 2017 Apranga Group opened 3 (two Orsay stores in Kaunas and Panevežys, and Apranga store in Tartu), extended and renovated 5 (Bershka store in Kaunas, Zara store in Klaipeda, City store in Riga, and Bershka and Stradivarius stores in Tallinn), and closed 4 stores.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801