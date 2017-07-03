BIMobject AB: BIMobject introduces the ETIM standard to the BIMobject® Cloud

Today, BIMobject AB ("BIMobject") announces that the international ETIM classification standard for technical products has been integrated into the digital content platform BIMobject® Cloud in close collaboration with Solar A/S ("Solar"). The ETIM classification standardises product information and streamlines its usage across systems, effectively making it easier for products to be integrated into the supply chain.

For the BIMobject® Cloud, the introduction of the ETIM standard is a natural step towards increased integration options for e-commerce solutions. Having already used the ETIM classification model in its e-commerce system, the Danish sourcing and services company Solar pioneers the classification standard in the BIMobject® Cloud. Solar becomes the first hosted brand to enjoy the benefits of applying this international standard code on the world-leading BIM content platform.

The ETIM standard is a type of product classification used to standardise information and streamline its exchange and use. Created by the non-profit branch association ETIM International, it provides the necessary structure for standardised product data to be be exchanged in a uniform way via the communication standards and is used in numerous applications. It is essentially a code that is assigned to each product and utilised in computer-to-computer communication. The Bill of Materials then allows for this code, that corresponds to a certain BIM object, to be lifted into a business process management software.

The classification is particularly interesting for manufacturers in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing segments (MEP) of the building design and construction industry. Manufacturers will be able to classify their entire catalogues according to the standard by attaching the ETIM code to each product.

The introduction of the ETIM standard strengthens and contributes to the position of the BIMobject® Cloud as a Single Source of Truth. Having a single source of information that is reliably kept up-to-date offers a number of advantages of increasing importance as digitalisation grows. The uniform flow of information means failure costs from waste or false orders are reduced, while logistics are improved along with communication across roles and professions throughout the supply chain. Catalogue management is optimised with media-neutral data.

Adding the ETIM standard to the platform also means that all content created with BIMobject® solutions, such as BIMscript® & LENA, will automatically be equipped with the ETIM standard as part of the development process. Furthermore, manufacturers can themselves update their existing content in the BIMobject® Cloud to include the ETIM code. Even the 12 million BIM objects that users have already downloaded can be updated through version handling, the unique call home-function, and the BIMobject® Apps. This again demonstrates the significance of a platform with the ability to manage data in an unbroken flow, and illustrates manufacturers' need to make their digital BIM content available on a single, central platform.

Users in the BIMobject® Cloud will be able to filter products according to the ETIM standard and extract the resulting additional layer of high-quality information.

The ETIM standard will be delivered through the solution BIMobject® Properties, which is where the code will be visible to manufacturers. This solution sets future standards for extended properties also referred to as parameters, metadata or attributes. It allows the manufacturer to add properties, such as classification systems, in an intelligent and customisable way.

No costs arise for any of the parties involved.

"BIMobject is an excellent example of how the uniform ETIM standard can be used in innovative solution provider products to offer powerful solutions to users", says Marc Habets, Technical Director at ETIM International.

"This is yet another instance in which BIMobject and Solar strengthen the strategic cooperation within digital construction to create a more efficient process and eliminate waste. We believe in standardisation and optimisation, and thus we find great value in using the ETIM classification", says Hugo Dorph, Chief Commercial Officer (COO) at Solar.

"The introduction of the ETIM-standard on the BIMobject® Cloud highlights just how much is to be gained from partnerships in our industry. Thanks to the knowledge that Solar contributed, the BIMobject team were able to implement ETIM quickly on our platform. This will benefit manufacturers, suppliers, and the industry as a whole. Standards need to be easy to access and to use as a naturally integrated part of the process. That is what we offer with our solution, making all open standards available simultaneously on a single platform" says Stefan Larsson, CEO and founder of BIMobject.

