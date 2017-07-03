Fidessa group plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") Fidessa group plc ("Fidessa") would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30th June 2017, the issued share capital of Fidessa consisted of 38,660,659 ordinary shares of 10p each with voting rights each admitted to trading. There were no shares held in treasury.

The above figure (38,660,659) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidessa under the DTR.

3rd July 2017