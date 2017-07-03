KUALA LUMPUR, July 3, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - ECS ICT Berhad (ECS; Bloomberg: ECS MK; Reuters: ECSI.KL) ("ECS" or the "Group"), Malaysia's leading Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") distributor, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ECS Pericomp Sdn Bhd ("ECS Pericomp") has been officially appointed as an authorised distributor for Palo Alto Networks(R) in Malaysia and Brunei.Chief Executive Officer of ECS, Mr. Soong Jan Hsung shared, "Our appointment as an authorised distributor is a testament to the value that we bring to ICT vendors, enabling them to leverage our vast ecosystem of channel system integrators and strengthen their market presence in Malaysia and Brunei. As for ECS, we now have the leading next-generation security company that will further enhance our existing portfolio of enterprise offerings."As an authorised distributor, ECS will offer the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform, which consists of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall, Threat Intelligence Cloud and Advanced Endpoint Protection. By delivering highly effective breach prevention capabilities, the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform reduces cybersecurity risk, enabling organisations to focus on expanding business operations."The recent threats surrounding the global cyberspace have brought much attention to users and organisations on the importance of cybersecurity. We believe that teaming with Palo Alto Networks will enhance ECS' position as a value added enterprise distributor, representing top enterprise product companies. The addition of the Palo Alto Networks platform to our enterprise portfolio is also expected to boost ECS's Enterprise Systems segment for the second half of this year", Mr. Soong added.ABOUT ECS ICT BERHADECS ICT Berhad, an MSC-status company ("ECS" or "the Group"), is a leading distribution hub for Information & Communications Technology (ICT) products in Malaysia. Listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 15 April 2010, the Group is an associate company of ECS Holdings Limited which is one of the leading ICT distributors in the Asia Pacific, with access to a network of more than 25,000 channel partners across China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar.ECS distributes a comprehensive range of ICT products comprising notebooks, personal computers, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, printers, software, network and communication infrastructure, servers, and enterprise software with over 40 leading principals. With a nationwide channel network of more than 6,100 resellers comprising retailers, system integrators and corporate dealers, ECS also provides value-added product support and technical services. For more information, please visit www.ecsm.com.myIssued by: Esente (M) Communications Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of ECS ICT BerhadDate: 03 July 2017For general enquiries, please contact:Karen NgTel: +603 6286 8201E-Mail: karenng@ecsm.com.myFor media enquiries, please contact:Tan Hoay MingTel: +603 6201 4110 / +6016 512 0051E-Mail: hoayming@esente.com.mySource: ECS ICT BerhadCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.