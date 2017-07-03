Cecilia Fasth Leaves her Position as MD of Castellum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecilia Fasth, MD of Region West in Castellum - that is operations mainly in Greater Gothenburg - has decided to leave Castellum. She will remain in service until year-end.

Cecilia Fasth joined Castellum 2014 and has since then successfully managed and developed the operations within the region, including the merger of former wholly owned subsidiaries of Castellum.

She has an extensive experience in the real estate business, both nationally and internationally, and will now become CEO of Stena Fastigheter AB.

"I want to sincerely thank Cecilia for her solid and wholehearted efforts and wish her the best of luck for the future," says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum's CEO.

The process of recruiting a successor as MD of Region West in Castellum has been initiated.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO

Phone +46-31-60-74-50



Ulrika Danielsson

CFO

Phone +46-31-60-74-74

www.castellum.se

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 74 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq.m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

