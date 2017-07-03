The share capital of Onxeo S.A. has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 5 July 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: FR0010095596 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name Onxeo ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 47,043,404 shares (EUR 11,760,851) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 3,529,11 shares (EUR 882,352.75) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 50,572,815 shares (EUR 12,643,203.75) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: EUR 4.25 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ONXEO ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 101775 ------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



