OJSC Surgutneftegas / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 03-Jul-2017 / 14:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" The affiliates list of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" as of June 30, 2017 is published. Website used by the Issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4371 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 589043 03-Jul-2017

