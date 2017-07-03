Fineqia Limited Launches Beta Investment Platform to Offer Select Deals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) has announced today that its U.K. subsidiary Fineqia Limited ("Fineqia") is launching a beta version of its new debt and equity platform that brings crowd investors carefully selected and risk-mitigated opportunities, many of which were previously only available to large financial institutions.

Fineqia aims to provide investors with an information advantage and more importantly, a way into carefully selected deals. Being highly selective, only a few quality deals will be shown at any given time.

The Company's Chairman Martin Graham said: "We offer a unique combination of what we believe are quality and low risk offerings only, which would typically only be available to large institutional investors. Our platform is essentially designed to deliver a priority pass for better returns."

The platform is currently running as a beta version and deals will be made available once the site status has changed from a beta to an officially open site.

Fineqia has partnered with JOI Media ("JOI") to develop the platform. JOI's crowdfunding software facilitates the entire investment process from deal origination to investor tax reporting. JOI has already developed compliant crowdfunding platforms in more than 20 countries.

About Fineqia Limited

Fineqia is a U.K. subsidiary of the Fineqia International Inc. It provides a platform and associated services to support security issuances and manage administration of debt securities such as minibonds. It acts as a broker bringing an issuing company's minibonds to market, by distributing and marketing minibonds to the crowd, as well as transparently highlighting the risks and objectively outlining opportunities involved. For more information visit http://www.fineqia.com

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTCPink: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. For more information visit https://investors.fineqia.com/news

About JOI Media Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with locations across three continents, JOI Media is one of the leaders in enterprise software and software related services. They work with reputable organizations across the private, public and social sectors. For more information visit http://www.joimedia.com.

