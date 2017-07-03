Trading in Cortus Energy AB's paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is July 4, 2017.



Short name: CE BTU ISIN code: SE0009921232 Orderbook ID: 137824



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-5030 1550.