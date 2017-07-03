sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

03.07.2017 | 16:16
Van Lanschot Kempen: Statement of the Executive Board of Van Lanschot Kempen

's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 3 July 2017

Health issues will temporarily keep Paul Gerla, chairman of Kempen and member of Van Lanschot Kempen's Executive Board, from coming into work.

His colleagues on the Executive Board and on Kempen Capital Management's management team will be covering his duties in his absence.

We're hoping for a quick recovery.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com
170703 Van Lanschot Kempen statement (http://hugin.info/133415/R/2117529/806106.pdf)


Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)