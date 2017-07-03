Company Release no. 16/2017



To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 3 July 2017



Veloxis Announces the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Company as of 30 June 2017







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S announces, in accordance with Section 10 of the Danish Statutory Order on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month in which changes to the share capital have occurred.



With reference to Company Release no. 14 / 2017 dated 15 June 2017 informing of an increase in the share capital and the voting rights after exercise of employee warrants, the table below provides the total number of shares and voting rights in Veloxis as of 30 June 2017.



Date Total Number of Shares Share Capital Total Number of (nominal value of DKK 0.10 (nominal value in Votes each) DKK) 30 June 1,709,493,631 170,949,363.10 1,709,493,631 2017



For more information, please contact:



Craig A. Collard



President & CEO



Phone: +1 919 591 3090



Email: cac@veloxis.com



About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.



For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.



