GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Castellum AB will publish its Half-year Report for January - June 2017 on Thursday, July 13th around 8.00. Press release will be distributed at around 8.00 AM.

Media: to book interviews, please contact:

Anders Johansson

Head of media relations

Phone: +46-31-60-74-82

anders.johansson@castellum.se

For additional information, please contact:

Ingalill Östman,

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +46-31-60-74-87

Ulrika Danielsson

CFO

Phone: +46-31-60-74-74

www.castellum.se

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 74 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq.m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg

Org nr/Corp Id no SE 556475-5550

Phone +46-31-60-74-00

Fax +46-31-13-17-55

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/publication-of-castellum-s-half-year-report-2017,c2301765

The following files are available for download: