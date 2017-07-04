CellaVision AB: CellaVision AB presents the second quarter 2017 on July 18 at 11:00 CET

The information was submitted to the public on July 4, 2017 at 8:20 CET

CellaVision AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the second quarter on July 18, 2017 at 8:20 CET. The report will be available at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q2-report (https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q2-report)



Phone number for the conference:

SE: +46 8 56 642 666

UK: +44 2 030 089 802

US: +1 8 558 315 945

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replaces manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, Dubai, Korea, Australia, France, Germany and Brazil. In 2016 sales were SEK 265 million and the company's growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

Pdf (http://hugin.info/132164/R/2117398/806051.pdf)



