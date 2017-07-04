OLVI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Olvi Group's share-based incentive plan for key personnel, the performance period of which was from 1 July 2014 to 30 June 2017, has expired. The plan included 45 key employees, and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan, rewards were paid in Olvi plc Series A shares and partially in cash.



By virtue of the decision, shares have been transferred as follows:



Person discharging managerial responsibilities Aho Lasse within the issuer: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person's position within the issuer: Managing Director -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of issuer: Olvi plc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's LEI code: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification type: Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_201707040 72944_5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction date: 04.07.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: SHARE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AhoInstrument identification: OLVAS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code of instrument: FI0009900401 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details: Volume: Unit price: 0.00 1.000 euro -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of transactions: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aggregated transactions: Volume: Average price: 1.000 0.00 euro --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



OLVI PLC Board of Directors



Further information: Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc Phone +358 290 00 1050, +358 400 203 600



