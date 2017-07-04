Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Announcing PoyryDigital

Press release 4 July 2017 at 10:00 am EEST

Pöyry is proud to announce PoyryDigital, covering its advanced suite of digital solutions and services for clients across the energy, industry and infrastructure sectors.

Pioneered by leading industry experts, PoyryDigital helps clients take advantage of Industry 4.0, Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the Automation of Engineering to increase their competitive advantage.

'I am delighted to announce PoyryDigital', says Martin a Porta, President & CEO, Pöyry PLC, 'the digital revolution has transformed the media, financial and retail sectors, but the digitalisation of industry is only just beginning. PoyryDigital is helping clients to generate significant savings by optimising their operations and performance.'

Explore PoyryDigital

PoyryDigital contains a comprehensive suite of solutions and services. These range from a Digital Readiness service for helping guide businesses through their digital transformation to Data Capture, Analysis & Evaluation services, as well as services for Automating & Optimising engineering designs through to Security & Support.





Enhancing sustainability through digital solutions

PoyryDigital solutions and services enable clients to take advantage of digitalisation to future proof their business and at the same time, solve sustainability challenges. For example, with Pöyry Smart Site services, owners of industrial plants can effectively aggregate smart data from many different systems to optimise their entire site. By integrating the latest in digitalisation, Pöyry Smart Site increases plant efficiency and safety, whilst reducing energy consumption and the use of raw materials.

www.poyry.com/digital

Anja McAlister

Head of Transformation and Strategy, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +41 76 356 2465

Rebecca Bleasdale

Head of Communications, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +44 7969 981163

Did you know? Pöyry's enabling clients to take advantage of digitalisation from pioneering blockchain technology for the energy sector to intelligent cybersecurity solutions that protect clients' operations.

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

