DGAP-Ad-hoc: TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited / Key word(s): Final Results TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited announces FY2016 financial results 03-Jul-2017 / 17:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Kyiv, 03 July 2017 - TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited (ISIN: US87260H1041) ("TMM" or the "Company") announces publication of its consolidated financial statements as at 31st December 2016 and for the year then ended. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS and audited by KPMG Limited. The revenue increased to USD 32.9 million from USD 9.6 million in the previous year. The profit for the year amounted to USD 1.5 million compared to the loss of USD 17 million in FY2015. Key Financial Highlights: USD thousands FY2016 FY2015 Revenue 32,980 9,628 Gross profit 8,973 2,191 Operating profit / (loss) 6,606 -10,916 Profit / (loss) before tax 1,787 -19,948 Profit / (loss) for the period 1,499 -17,010 Total assets 102,058 134,126 Net debt* 48,100 58,861 The audited consolidated financial statements as at 31st December 2016 are published at the Company's website: www.tmm.ua/en/investors *- _Net Debt is calculated as total interest bearing loans and borrowings less cash and cash equivalents_ About TMM: TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited carries out its main activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, "T.M.M."-Ltd., Ukraine. "T.M.M."-Ltd. is a leading Ukrainian real estate development and construction company delivering residential, office, and commercial real estate projects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other regions. During its history, the company has completed over 30 projects totalling to around 750 thousand sq m. For further questions, please contact: Galyna Posypailo Investor Relations Manager galyna.posypailo@tmm.ua Tel: +380 044 593 07 24 Larysa Chyvurina Chief Financial Officer larisa.chyvurina@tmm.ua Tel: +380 044 593 07 11 03-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 589175 03-Jul-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2017 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)