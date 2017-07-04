

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) Tuesday announced the resignation of Matthias Wiedenfels as chairman and a member of the executive board and Helmut Kraft as a member of the executive board, with immediate effect. Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink will be the new chairman of the executive board for a period up to December 31, 2017. Willink with 25 years of experience in the pharma industry was a member of the management of Boehringer Ingelheim until 2012.



Further the Supervisory Board appointed Bernhard D?ttmann as a member of the executive board as chief financial officer with immediate effect and for a period up to December 31, 2017. D?ttmann has served Lanxess AG as CFO until 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX