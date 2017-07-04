

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) reorganized its sales and marketing operations in a bid to woo more customers in areas like artificial intelligence and the cloud by providing sales staff with greater technical and industry-specific expertise, according to reports.



The move will mean thousands of job cuts in areas such as field sales, the reports said citing people familiar with the restructuring. The memo didn't mention any job cuts.



The company unveiled the steps in an email to staff Monday. Commercial sales will be split into two segments -- one targeting the biggest customers and one on small and medium clients. Employees will be aligned around six industries -- manufacturing, financial services, retail, health, education and government. They'll focus on selling software in four categories: Modern workplace, business applications, apps and infrastructure and data and AI.



